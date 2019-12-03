Recall issued on baked goods from Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie grocery store

The Quebec government and City of Montreal have issued a recall notice on pastries and breads sold at a grocery store in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

The public is advised not to consume the baked goods sold at Marché Andes, 436 Belanger St., until Dec. 2, because they were not prepared and packaged in a way to ensure they are safe to eat.

The items were sold fresh (at room temperature) only at Marché Andes and did not have a label. The store has voluntarily agreed to the recall as a precautionary measure.

Anyone who purchased bread on pastries from the grocery store is asked to either throw it away or return it for a refund.

Even if the products in question do not show any signs of deterioration or a suspect odour, consuming them may represent a health risk.

No case of illness associated with the consumption of these foods has been reported so far.