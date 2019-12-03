Recall issued on baked goods from Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie grocery store
The Quebec government and City of Montreal have issued a recall notice on pastries and breads sold at a grocery store in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.
The public is advised not to consume the baked goods sold at Marché Andes, 436 Belanger St., until Dec. 2, because they were not prepared and packaged in a way to ensure they are safe to eat.
The items were sold fresh (at room temperature) only at Marché Andes and did not have a label. The store has voluntarily agreed to the recall as a precautionary measure.
Anyone who purchased bread on pastries from the grocery store is asked to either throw it away or return it for a refund.
Even if the products in question do not show any signs of deterioration or a suspect odour, consuming them may represent a health risk.
No case of illness associated with the consumption of these foods has been reported so far.
Latest Audio
-
Mulcair: Scheer missed a glorious opportunity
It was Throne Speech day in Ottawa and Tom was reasonably impressed by the vague promises, but the Conservatives also missed an opportunity to attack the government.
-
Wilson: I felt compelled to come forward and tell my story
Greenfield Park borough Councillor Wade Wilson was sexually abused while playing hockey as a child and he shared his story with our audience.
-
6 gun incidents in Montreal in just 7 days with the 30th anniversary of Polytechnique upon us
Wendy Cukier, Ryerson professor, spokesperson for the Coalition for Gun Control, and author of “The Global Gun Epidemic”