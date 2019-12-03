iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Recall issued on baked goods from Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie grocery store

Marché Andes on Belanger Street (image: Google Street View)

The Quebec government and City of Montreal have issued a recall notice on pastries and breads sold at a grocery store in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

The public is advised not to consume the baked goods sold at Marché Andes, 436 Belanger St., until Dec. 2, because they were not prepared and packaged in a way to ensure they are safe to eat.

The items were sold fresh (at room temperature) only at Marché Andes and did not have a label. The store has voluntarily agreed to the recall as a precautionary measure.

Anyone who purchased bread on pastries from the grocery store is asked to either throw it away or return it for a refund.

Even if the products in question do not show any signs of deterioration or a suspect odour, consuming them may represent a health risk. 

No case of illness associated with the consumption of these foods has been reported so far.

Stormwatch sidebar
Stormwatch CJAD
YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error