Recall issued on food items from Yoga Grind Studio cafe in LaSalle

A recall has been issued for three items sold at Yoga Grind Studio cafe in Montreal's LaSalle neighbourhood: "Ministrone soup," "Chilivege," and "Dahl lentilles." 

The recall includes 1-litre formats of all three items sold at the cafe until Dec. 2, all of which were sold at room temperature. Some had labels that said "Le Grind Cafe" and others had none at all. 

None of the products show signs of spoilage, but consuming them might pose a health risk, according to the province's ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food (MAPAQ). The government body issued the recall in collaboration with the cafe. 

Anyone with these items is being asked not to consume them and to either return them to the cafe or to throw them out. 

No cases of illness linked to these products have been reported to MAPAQ thus far. 

