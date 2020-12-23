iHeartRadio
Recall issued on Madame Labriski brand Bomba Rosa log

Recall issued for Madame Labriski brand 'The Bomba Rosa Log' due to undisclosed allergens

A recall has been issued on Madame Labriski brand's "The Bomba Rosa Log" for possibly containing undisclosed allergens. 

Units of the 850g log sold up to and including Dec. 16 may contain soy, eggs, milk, sesame, peanuts and other nuts, according to the recall, issued by the ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food (MAPAQ). 

People with allergies to any of the items possibly contained in the food are advised not to consume it and to throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.  

No reactions have been reported to MAPAQ thus far. 

