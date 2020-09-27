iHeartRadio
Recall issued on pork product sold at Quebec Loblaws stores

Food safety officials are warning customers in Quebec of a recall on a pork product sold in Loblaws grocery stores.

President's Choice brand maple apple flavour seasoned pork loin roast has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency because it contains mustard, which is not declared on the label.

People with an allergy to mustard should not consume this product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes President's Choice Maple Apple flavour Seasoned Pork Loin Roast 730 g 0 60383 20663 5 Best Before 2020 OC 13


Anyone who has the recalled product can return the item to the store where they were purchased or throw it away.

There have been no reported reactions associated with this recall.

