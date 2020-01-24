iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Recall: Some milk products may be unsafe due to presence of sanitizer

A boy drinks from a glass of milk. (Pexels/samer daboul)

Canadian food safety officials have issued a recall on certain milk products sold by Agropur Cooperative due to the presence of sanitizer.

Consumers who purchased the products listed below in Ontario and Quebec should not consume them:

  • Sealtest skim milk 2L
    64420001412 FE 08 (1490)
     
  • Sealtest skim milk 4L
    64420001405 1490 FE08
     
  • Sealtest 1% milk 4 L
    64420001603 1490 FE08
     
  • Sealtest 2% milk 4L 
    64420000774 1490 FE08
     
  • Sealtest 2% milk 1L 
    64420000798 FE 08 (1490)
     
  • L'ecole, c'est nourissant 2% milk 150 mL 
    55872001068 FE 08 (1490)
     
  • Sealtest 3.25% milk 1L
    64420000244 FE 08 (1490) 


Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a statement released Friday night.

Even if the product does not look or smell spoiled, food contaminated with sanitizer residue should not be consumed, the CFIA warned.

Consumption of this product may cause nausea, upset stomach or vomiting. 

The CFIA said one person has reported illness associated with consuming the products.

Stormwatch sidebar
Stormwatch CJAD
YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error