Recall: Some milk products may be unsafe due to presence of sanitizer
Canadian food safety officials have issued a recall on certain milk products sold by Agropur Cooperative due to the presence of sanitizer.
Consumers who purchased the products listed below in Ontario and Quebec should not consume them:
- Sealtest skim milk 2L
64420001412 FE 08 (1490)
- Sealtest skim milk 4L
64420001405 1490 FE08
- Sealtest 1% milk 4 L
64420001603 1490 FE08
- Sealtest 2% milk 4L
64420000774 1490 FE08
- Sealtest 2% milk 1L
64420000798 FE 08 (1490)
- L'ecole, c'est nourissant 2% milk 150 mL
55872001068 FE 08 (1490)
- Sealtest 3.25% milk 1L
64420000244 FE 08 (1490)
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a statement released Friday night.
Even if the product does not look or smell spoiled, food contaminated with sanitizer residue should not be consumed, the CFIA warned.
Consumption of this product may cause nausea, upset stomach or vomiting.
The CFIA said one person has reported illness associated with consuming the products.
Latest Audio
-
-
Who doesn’t love fresh crispy pizza? And there's a new food hall in town with some heavy hitters!
Carl Sexton, co-founder of Pizza Bros & Patrick Dogniaux, his business partner joins Montreal Eats to talk about how the Pizza Bros are making a mark in a competitive food market and Alexandre Besnard, founder of A5 hospitality & behind Le Cathcart is here to talk about a delicious new food hall in town!
-
The Car Show - January 25, 2020
Lisa Christensen takes your calls from the final weekend of the Montreal Auto Show!