Recalls Canada: Portable garage heaters recalled in Canada


Adam Frisk
Adam Frisk

Health Canada is recalling 68,000 garage heaters from Canadian Tire and other retailers because of concerns the product is overheating and in some cases, starting fires.

The national health agency issued a recall notice on Thursday, asking consumers to "immediately stop using" certain Mastercraft, Profusion Heat, Prestige and Matrix portable garage heaters.

The recalled heaters, sold in blue and red, have the Intertek file number 3153457, which can be found on the back of the unit.

Here's a list of the affected products:

Health Canada noted as of Aug. 17, the distributor has received 10 reports of the recalled products overheating, with three incidents of the heater catching fire and damaging property. No injuries were reported.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to the place of purchase for store credit or to obtain a replacement unit," the health agency said in the recall notice. "Proof of purchase is not required."

The affected products were sold from July 2014 to April 2019 at Canadian Tire and other retailers.

