Receiver Quan Bray signs one-year contract with Alouettes

A little over a year after a brush with American law enforcement, Alouettes receiver Quan Bray is back with the team.

The club announced that Bray had signed a one-year contract on Monday.

In 16 games played in 2019, Bray caught 58 passes for 818 yards gained and six touchdowns. He also gained 123 yeards on 14 punt returns and 45 yards on two kickoff returns.

In the Eastern semi-final against Edmonton, the 27-year-old caught two passes for gains of 58 yards.

Before joining the Als, Bray played for the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans in the NFL.

Bray was arrested in Texas in February, 2020 after allegedly being caught with at a border checkpoint with 157 pounds of cannabis.

In a press release, Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said Bray will add depth to the team's receiving corps, adding that team leaders were aware of his run-ins with the law but that the issue has been settled.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021