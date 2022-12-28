iHeartRadio
Recent arrests tied to spate of robberies and other crimes in Quebec City: police


A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Quebec City police say they think the recent arrests of five people will help solve a spate of robberies and other crimes in the provincial capital over the last few days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec City police say they think the recent arrests of several suspects will help solve a spate of robberies and other crimes in the provincial capital over the last few days.

Police arrested five people on Tuesday between the ages of 21 and 47 — four men and one woman — but released one man who they say was not involved in the crimes.

Officers were called to two businesses Tuesday afternoon on St. Joseph Street to respond to two robberies.

Police say witnesses helped them locate the suspects' escape route, which was close to the two businesses that had been robbed.

They say they were able to tie Tuesday's robberies to a series of other recent robberies, break and enters and thefts in the city.

Police say they expect the arrests to lead to the resolutions of numerous cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.

