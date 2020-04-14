'Recipe for disaster': Why advocates say long-term care homes need more than new national guidelines

While the federal government has released new national guidelines to help long-term care facilities combat the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates and workers say it’s not enough.

In fact, the measures aren’t even that “new,” according to Jane Meadus, a staff lawyer with the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly.

“Certainly in Ontario, those are the kind of guidelines that we’ve already seen,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday. “I’m hoping that’s been something that’s been happening across the country.”

On Saturday, health officials announced the interim infection prevention and control guidance for long-term care facilities. The measures include: restricting visitors, screening at entry, enforcing the use of personal protective equipment, and limiting employees to working in a single facility.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte said that the “evidence-informed” guidelines are part of a “team Canada approach.”

“We’re working with them to implement these,” she said on CTV’s Your Morning, noting the government has committed more than $2 billion for medical gear. “We are open to suggestions and recommendations and requests. As they’ve been asking us for help, we’ve been working to support.”

For advocates like Meadus, the guidance doesn’t address the larger systemic issues facing long-term care facilities.

“They’re definitely part of what has to happen,” she said. “But they’re certainly not sufficient at this time.”

Nearly half of the deaths from COVID-19 in Canada are related to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. In Quebec, a long-term care home in Dorval is under investigation after 31 residents died in the past month alone. In Ontario, a nursing home in Bobcaygeon has seen nearly 30 deaths related to the virus.

At Anson Place in Hagersville, Ont., there have been 15 deaths and another 55 residents have tested positive for the virus. A personal support worker (PSW) at the facility told CTV News on Monday that the situation is “dire” at long-term care homes, where infection control is a challenge.

“Their beds are two feet from each other. No wonder it is spreading,” Rebecca Shaw-Piironen told CTV News.

Some crowding at seniors facilities could be a result of earlier attempts in some jurisdictions to free up hospital space, said Seniors Minister Schulte. In the beginning stages of the pandemic in Canada, Ottawa was looking at other countries and noting a “surge” of coronavirus patients at hospitals.

“There was a big push across the country as this pandemic was waving through the large centres, and then spreading out across Canada, to try and make space in our hospitals. There were a lot of people moved out of hospitals and into long-term care where there was space,” she said.

But Schulte believes that, with continued physical distancing, the same surge that other countries experienced at hospitals might not come after all. Some residents of long-term care facilities could return to hospitals, she said.

“There is a possibility of moving some of those people back into hospitals, to make space, and get that physical distancing that could be required in those more congested facilities,” she said.

For workers like Shaw-Piironen, more support can’t come soon enough.

“I don't know how much more of an emergency this could be,” said Shaw-Piironen. “People are dying, and daily… They need help. They're desperate. And I don't know what we have to do to get the help in there.”

Staffing is one of the key issues for many facilities, according to Meadus, who said PSWs like Shaw-Piironen are not paid well.

“They do the brunt of the work and it’s very hard work, and yet they make less than $20 an hour very often,” said Meadus.

“The nursing staff is not properly compensated either. So they have a lot of trouble getting registered nurses working in the homes. Add this on top of that, plus a (personal support worker) shortage and it’s just a recipe for disaster.”

Seniors Minister Schulte said that the government has received requests from some provinces about securing work permits for foreign students to work in the homes, but did not expand on staffing requirements.

“We have been there to support the provinces and territories as they’ve been asking for support,” she said on Your Morning. “They have the jurisdiction to implement, we’re providing the resources.”