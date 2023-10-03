Record-breaking hot temperatures expected in Montreal

After a two-week stretch of sunny, dry weather, with above-average temperatures, Montreal is expecting to see record-breaking heat over the next three days.

The daytime high in Montreal on Tuesday is expected to climb to 27 degrees Celsius. The record high for October 3 is 26.7 C.

The city started the day with a temperature of 17 C, which is more than ten degrees above average and one degree higher than the normal daytime high.

The normal high for Oct. 3 is 16 C, while the normal overnight low is 6 C.

More sunshine and record-breaking temperatures are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

The daytime high on Wednesday is expected to be a whopping 28 C. The record high for October 4 is 26.7 C set in 2005.

On Thursday, the city is expected to see a high of 27 C, which would break the previous record of 26 C in 2005.

The weather will change dramatically for the end of the week, and into the Thanksgiving weekend. Rain is expected to push in Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday.

More than 30 mm is possible in Montreal. Showers will continue Sunday and Monday as temperatures drop below average.