Record gold prices prompting some to sell or buy in a hurry

The price of gold is at record highs. And that appears to be prompting a new kind of gold rush, with some people looking to sell or buy gold in a hurry.

"For sure, (there's) an increase in traffic and it's not only to sell, it's (the number of) people increasing to buy," said Eddy Rogo, owner of Montreal-based Empire Gold.

Rogo said he has never seen this in the company's 40-plus years of business dealing in gold and silver.

"I think people are afraid. I think they're afraid of the economy, I think they're afraid of what's going on and they're looking (...) for something that has an intrinsic value," said Rogo in interview with CJAD 800.

So people are wanting to sell...

"Watches, bracelets, broken necklaces, earrings, one earring, two earrings, seven earrings - everything. We see everything," said Rogo.

"Someone even brought in a gold pillbox."

And people are wanting to buy...

"People generally buy one or two ounces so they're usually buying between three and six thousand dollars, kind of thing," said Rogo.

"We can't always guarantee that we always have gold in stock. Most of the time we do."

Rogo said most people understand that the full price of gold will only be paid out if the article if pure gold but most are happy with what they get for their gold jewellery and other items.

Whether you want to buy or sell, Rogo said to choose an accredited dealer and don't buy it off the street.

"There's a lot, a lot of fake gold out there. A lot," said Rogo.

" You have to really, really be careful."