Record number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Quebec on Thursday: Dube

Quebec has set a new record for the number of injections given in a single day, confirmed Health Minister Christian Dubé, adding some 110,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Thursday.

The minister says he is especially proud of Quebecers aged 25 to 29. Fifty per cent of the demographic has already received their first shot or booked their appointment for inoculation.

As of Thursday, all adults aged 18 and up are eligible to book their appointments via the government's Clic Santé website.

Last Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault launched an appeal to young people, strongly encouraging them to get vaccinated. He said he believes Quebec is well on its way to defeating the disease's third wave.

Nevertheless, data from the Institut national de santé publique (INSPQ) indicates young people still need some convincing to get vaccinated.

Data collected between April 16 and 28 show that among respondents aged 25 to 34, 15 per cent do not intend to get vaccinated. This proportion is 14 per cent among 18 to 24-year-olds and 11 per cent among 35 to 44-year-olds.

Of those reluctant to be vaccinated, 24 per cent say they do not trust vaccines in general; 18 per cent say they fear possible side effects and 14 per cent do not see the point of inoculation, believing the risks to their health are low even if they are not vaccinated.

An equal proportion of 10 per cent each of those resistant to the vaccine say they have concerns about effectiveness, as well as about the novelty of vaccines.

These three age groups also had the highest number of people who said they who didn't know if they would get vaccinated.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.