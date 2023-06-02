iHeartRadio
Record number of women worked on Quebec construction sites in 2022


Construction cones are shown at a construction site in Montreal, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The Quebec government has vowed to remove the cones after 72 hours of inactivity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A record 7,218 women worked on a construction site in 2022, according to the Quebec construction commission.

This number compares with 6,250 in 2021. These are the final figures, taken from the CCQ's report for 2022.

Although the number seems impressive, in reality it represents only 3.65 per cent of the total workforce in the industry.

The women who worked in the construction industry also worked more hours than the previous year: an average of 818 hours, compared with 1,071 hours for men, in 2022.

The trades in which most women work are painter, carpenter, labourer and electrician.

However, the dropout rate for women in the industry remains higher than for men, both after one year and after five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2023.

