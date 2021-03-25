Record-setting warmth coming to Montreal... then a lot of rain

Montrealers are expecting their first 20 degree temperature reading of the year on Thursday and records will be broken!

The forecast high for Montreal is 20 degrees Celsius - that’s 15 degrees above average and that would set a new daily record for March 25. (The current record for March 25 is 16.7 Celsius set in 1996.)

Thursday will be the city’s sixth straight day with above average temperatures and the second temperature record recorded. (Montreal also set a daily temperature record on Tuesday, with a high of 19 degrees Celsius.)

(Previous record: 18.6° in 1979)

The stretch of double digit warmth will come to an end heading into the weekend as a moisture-laden low tracks up from the United States.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for much of southwestern Quebec on Friday, and Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings, with most areas expecting between 25 and 40 mm of rainfall.

Areas further north are expecting more wintery weather with a combination of snow and freezing rain.

As the low moves in, winds will shift to the northeast and increase. The Quebec city region could see gusts of up to 90 km/h beginning Friday afternoon which could cause tree branches to break and power outages.

So far, the month of March has been very dry, with very little precipitation.

The next few days will change that, with heavy rain in the forecast on Friday, and additional rainfall on Sunday.