Reducing speed limits has a big impact on accidents: Quebec study

A new Quebec study reveals there is a significant impact when speed limits are reduced in rural and peri-urban areas, scientifically confirming that speed kills.

Researchers found that the number of serious or fatal accidents on Quebec roads between 2006 and 2013 dropped from four per cent to one per cent when speeds were lowered by at least 20 km/h.

"This three per cent reduction sounds like a small statistic, but when you translate that into the number of injuries, the number of serious injuries and the number of deaths, it's a real reduction," explains Professor Marie-Soleil Cloutier, the study's lead author with the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS).

The study, published in the Journal of Transport & Health, used a "control group," to reinforces its findings. In other words, the number of crashes decreased only to three per cent when there was no reduction in the speed limit.

This is one of few international empirical studies that look at the effects of reduced speed limits, according to a review by the researchers.

Most of the current scientific literature is believed to date from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s and focuses on increasing limits, primarily on highways.

The results of the study will help justify the implementation of a provincial speed reduction policy, says Ugo Lachapelle, co-author and associate professor in the department of urban and tourism studies at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

Places that need to see slower speed limits are peri-urban areas, Cloutier says, because they were rural not so long ago, but are now becoming denser. She notes the problem is mainly in the "village entrances" right now.

"What we want to do is help the [transport] department say to municipalities, 'Yes, you can reduce it [the speed limit] and this is how much you should reduce it,'" she said.

Reducing speed limits will vary depending on the environment.

For example, going from 90 km/h or 80 km/h to 70 km/h on rural roads with houses might be enough, but it's better to stick to 50 km/h where there is "traffic," such as new housing developments, schools, recreation centres or bike paths.

Cloutier says criteria between rural and urban -- where limits drop to 30 and 40 km/h -- should also be developed.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 10, 2021.