iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Refugee groups denounce Roxham Road closure in Quebec


image.jpg

A coalition of community groups that help asylum seekers has slammed the decision by Canada and the United States to review the Safe Third Country Agreement and close Roxham Road.

The group says the move violates the basic human rights of the most vulnerable who are knocking on the country's door to seek help.

The choice of April 4 to hold a press conference to condemn the decision is no coincidence, as the date marks Refugee Rights Day.

Despite the "official" closure of Roxham Road, asylum seekers will still attempt to cross the border, albeit in a more perilous manner.

The group of organizations already sounded the alarm in January. Its members pointed out the lack of human and financial resources to properly accompany asylum seekers, who face a long waiting period to obtain the few services to which they are entitled.

This delays their integration into society and costs the community more money.

The Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, Christine Fréchette, and her colleague responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Chantal Rouleau, announced about two weeks later $3.5 million in emergency assistance to support the organizations.

A vigil is planned for noon in Montreal in front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's constituency office in Papineau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 4, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*