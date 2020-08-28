iHeartRadio
Refuse to wear a mask on the plane? WestJet could ban you for a year

The tail of a WestJet plane is seen before the airline's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 3, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The WestJet Group is implementing a strict new policy to ensure passengers wear a mask on its flights including the possibility of being denied travel for a year if they refuse.

The airline is also requiring the input of all guests' contact information at online and kiosk check-in to help with contact tracing in the case of infected individuals on board a flight.

The WestJet Group includes WestJet, WestJet Encore, WestJet Link and Swoop.

Passengers have been required to wear a mask during travel since April to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline says starting Sept. 1 that refusal to wear a mask on board one of its flights by passengers over the age of two will be managed through a three-step process. Passengers will first be asked to put a mask on in a discussion with cabin crew and then given a warning that masks are required and compliance is necessary.

If passengers continue to refuse, WestJet says it will result in follow up notification that they will be placed on a no-fly list for travel on any WestJet Group aircraft for 12 months.

