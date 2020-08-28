Refuse to wear a mask on the plane? WestJet could ban you for a year
The WestJet Group is implementing a strict new policy to ensure passengers wear a mask on its flights including the possibility of being denied travel for a year if they refuse.
The airline is also requiring the input of all guests' contact information at online and kiosk check-in to help with contact tracing in the case of infected individuals on board a flight.
The WestJet Group includes WestJet, WestJet Encore, WestJet Link and Swoop.
Passengers have been required to wear a mask during travel since April to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airline says starting Sept. 1 that refusal to wear a mask on board one of its flights by passengers over the age of two will be managed through a three-step process. Passengers will first be asked to put a mask on in a discussion with cabin crew and then given a warning that masks are required and compliance is necessary.
If passengers continue to refuse, WestJet says it will result in follow up notification that they will be placed on a no-fly list for travel on any WestJet Group aircraft for 12 months.
Latest Audio
-
The Biodome is BackCharle-Mathieu Brunelle joins the show to tell us what's new at the Montreal Biodome See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Bill Brownstein: Canadian content making a splash in the USABill Brownstein of the Montreal Gazette joins the show to give us the latest news in entertainment See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
New Covid19 Test?Dr. Christopher Labos joins Ken for the Sunday Morning House Call See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.