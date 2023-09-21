iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Reinstating masks in Quebec hospitals? It's up to their CEOs to decide, says Dube


image.jpg

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says it's up to the heads of health-care establishments to decide whether to reimpose masks as the respiratory virus season approaches.

In a press scrum Thursday morning, Dubé said he preferred to let leaders choose since the situation varies from region to region.

"I leave it up to the various CEOs to do so," he said during a press scrum at the national assembly.

CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS announced Thursday morning it is reimposing masks in its facilities "for an indefinite period" due to numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in its network. Staff and visitors will have to wear them, but patients and residents will not.

In a press release, the centre stated that more than 100 health-care workers were absent due to the virus, in addition to dozens of outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care facilities (CHSLDs).

However, it added that the situation is under control for the time being.

"The number of cases is on the rise, both among users and among our healthcare workers," said Julie Gagné, assistant to the general manager responsible for infection prevention and control, at a press briefing.

"The vulnerability of our clientele was also taken into account," she added.

The CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS is not the only establishment to have made such a decision. Last week, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) also reintroduced mandatory masks for its health-care staff, in response to a rise in respiratory infections.

According to Quebec government data, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 risen sharply in recent weeks. On Aug. 1, for example, there were 371 hospitalizations, while 1,135 were recorded on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 21, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*