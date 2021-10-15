Rejean Nadeau, CEO of Olymel, has died at the age of 71

Olymel's president and CEO Réjean Nadeau died Thursday at the age of 71 surrounded by his loved ones, the company announced Friday.

Nadeau had a long career in the food processing sector. He joined La Coop fédérée (now Sollio Groupe coopératif) in 1976. He managed Olymel from 1996 to 2021 and was responsible for an expansion that allowed Olymel to be active in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

In 2016, he was also awarded the Prix Hommage Grand Bâtisseur Desjardins for his qualities as an entrepreneur and leader in the agri-food processing sector.

Olymel senior vice-president Paul Beauchamp said Nadeau felt great pride in Quebec's influence in the industry.

"His entrepreneurial spirit, his resilience in the face of the challenges of the agri-food industry, his unwavering confidence in the qualities of the women and men working by his side, and his humanism have been sources of inspiration for all of us and will remain so long after his passing," he said. "We lose a friend, but we keep the model of a man whose values we must borrow and follow in his footsteps."

Olymel and Sollio Groupe board chairman Ghislain Gervais described Nadeau as an "inspiring, visionary and dedicated" leader.

"Nadeau was a pillar of immeasurable contribution. It was a great privilege to work with him over the past several years," said Gervais.

Nadeau passed away from a sudden and virulent cancer. He is survived by his wife, two children and grandchildren.

He informed the Olymel team of his inability to continue his duties due to illness on Oct. 7. Senior vice-president at Olymel Yanick Gervais is responsible for the interim.

Before his death, Nadeau wrote a note to Olymel's managers and employees.

"Pay attention to your colleagues, smile, question your attitude and your way of leading, and be open to change," he wrote.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 15, 2021.