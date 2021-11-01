iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

REM tunnel underneath downtown rejigged to work around salt corrosion

image.jpg

The REM digging deep under Montreal is going as usual -- full of hiccups needing creative solutions.

Last year, as workers dug under downtown, into the old EXO tunnel, they discovered something unfortunate: serious corrosion from salt that made the tunnel walls unsound.

The solution? Metal tubes filled with concrete that workers are using to create a rust-proof canopy. Under it, new arches will be installed.

"It forms an umbrella," said Christian Ducharme.

"It enables us to come after, dig out what’s underneath and install new arches."

The arches are a fairly quick fix, and can be finished as quickly as two weeks, though they add more costs to the project.

For a glimpse of the underground work, watch the video above.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error