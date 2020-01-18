Remember Monday morning's earthquake? What will happen if the Big One hits Montreal?

Montreal is not thought of as an earthquake-prone city — tremors are extremely rare here, and when they do happen, many people scarcely even feel them.

Monday morning's 3.6-magnitude tremor centred south of Montreal, on the border between Quebec and New York State, was felt mostly south of Montreal, and caused no damage to speak of. But one earthquake expert says it's a reminder that Montreal does lie on a fault line, and that a so-called Big One, rare as it is, could happen.

And it could happen literally at any time.

Christie Rowe, a geology professor at McGill University who holds a Canada Research Chair in earthquake geology, told CJAD 800's Natasha Hall says the Montreal area is more prone to significant earthquakes than most people think.

"We have these little earthquakes in and around the St. Lawrence area, and a big reason behind that is that really ancient tectonic deformations have left big fault zones that are like scars that never quite heal in the continent. Those scars are always there, and any source of stress can trigger little earthquakes. And so we're always going to have small to moderate earthquakes in this region."

The fault line runs essentially through Montreal, in more or less of a straight line from the Laurentians to the U.S. border. Rowe says earthquakes like the one we felt — or didn't feel — on Monday morning typically happen once every few years. In 1732, a magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck the Montreal area, destroying hundreds of homes.

That kind of a quake, Rowe says, happens once every few hundred years in Montreal, and there's no way of predicting when the next such quake will hit, or how much damage it would cause. But she does say with certainty that something like that will happen at some point.

"We haven't really built with earthquakes in mind," Rowe says, "so there's a lot of infrastructure...that would suffer greatly if an earthquake like, heaven forbid, it was Haiti-like [the devastating Jan 12, 2010 quake measured 6.7], but even one like the 1732 Montreal earthquake could be very damaging."

Rowe also suggested to the Montreal Gazette on Monday that structures like Olympic Stadium may suffer if a Big One hits.