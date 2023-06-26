iHeartRadio
Reminder for public transit users: Greater Montreal fares to increase July 1


image.jpg

A reminder for public transit users: certain fares will increase as of July 1.

The Montreal-area public transport authority (ARTM) is encouraging everyone to buy their passes in advance to avoid lineups.

To make the process easier there is a fare selector tool available on the ARTM's website.

NEW PRICING

Single-unit, single-zone bus passes will increase on July 1 by 25 cents to $3.75.

AB-zone passes (between Montreal - Zone A and Longueuil and Laval -Zone B) will stay the same price: $4.50.

The ARTM specifies that as of July 1, an All Modes AB pass will be required to travel from one zone to another, in both directions, if the metro, train or REM is used.

Ten-packs of single-zone passes will go up to $32.50. For two zones, it will go up to $42.50.

Monthly passes in single zones will go from $94 to $97. For two zones, it will go from $150 to $155.

Three (ABC) and four (ABCD) fares will also increase by 25 cents to $6.50 and $9, respectively.

There are reduced rates for children, students, and those over 65 years old.

Montreal residents 65 and older will be able to ride the bus and metro for free starting July 1. Paratransit, commuter trains, and the REM are also included in this initiative.

There are also some deals for occasional transit users. They can purchase the Unlimited Weekend pass at $14.75 and Unlimited Evening pass at $5.75, which give access to all modes of transit, regardless of the zone. 

The ARTM is also introducing 24-hour and three-day passes for all modes of transport.

The new passes and prices coincide with the upcoming launch of the REM light-rail line between Brossard on the South Shore and Central Station.

The final phase of testing on that route begins Wednesday, the contractors for the REM light rail project, CDPQ Infra, announced the same day.

To take the REM, users can use an "all-mode" pass and a special bus pass linked to the REM's introduction (on RTL and exo buses).

"With the continuation of fare harmonization, users will benefit from greater flexibility to meet their travel needs, with 24-hour and 3-day passes available throughout the territory," the ARTM said in a press release.

"With the South Shore branch of the REM soon to be added to the region's mobility offer, the Tous modes pass already available will give users easy, seamless, and fully integrated access to this new service," it explained.

With files from CTV's Daniel Rowe

