Renovictions: 'alarming situation,' say Quebec tenants' associations


Men on scaffolding in front of a building (photo: Darya Sannikova / Pexels.com)

Tenants' associations are reporting that the phenomenon of "renovictions" has spread outside the major centres in Quebec, and are therefore calling for a mandatory court review of all repossessions and evictions for major work.

This "mandatory control" would be carried out by the Housing Administrative Tribunal, which would also follow up on cases to ensure projects are actually carried out.

During a news conference on Tuesday, the Group of Housing Committees and Tenants' Associations, known as RCLALQ said that housing committees had recorded 874 cases of forced evictions in Quebec in 2021, compared to 1,525 in 2022.

Saying that it has also seen an increase in repossession cases that end up before the Administrative Housing Tribunal, RCLALQ is calling it an "alarming situation."

"There have never been so many repossessions," said RCLALQ spokesperson Martin Blanchard.

The RCLALQ is also calling for a moratorium on repossessions and evictions based on vacancy rates.

"When the vacancy rate is low, we must not allow these procedures," said Blanchard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 13, 2022

