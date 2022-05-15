Renovictions: Quebec housing tribunal sides with group of Plateau tenants

A ruling by Quebec's rental board tribunal sided with a group of Montreal tenants facing so-called "renovictions," when tenants are evicted from their homes to make way for renovations.

On Friday, the ruling made it so residents of Manoir Lafontaine -- a 90-unit apartment building in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood -- would not be forced to leave.

The landlord had given tenants until June 30 to move out in order to begin major renovations to the building.

But the ruling may have come too late -- out of the 90 units, only about 15 still have tenants living in them.

Watch the video for the full story.