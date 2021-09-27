Repentigny police release name and photo of suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting

Police investigators off the northeast tip of the Island of Montreal are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who is suspected of shooting a 34-year-old man three times on Sunday afternoon.

Repentigny police suspect 26-year-old Jeffrey Dimundu Bellevue shot at the victim after an argument.

"He has been on the run since yesterday. He is armed and dangerous," police say.

Police arrested 27-year-old Maria Komarova on Sunday night and she appeared in the Joliette courthouse on charges of attempting to cause death with a firearm and intent to endanger life by discharging a firearm in relation to the shooting.

Komarova remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

There is a warrant in effect for Dimundu-Bellevue and if anyone sees him they're asked to call 911.

He is 5'8" and 82 pounds with medium-length dreadlocks, and a tattoo of a heart on his left forearm and another tattoo on his left hand.