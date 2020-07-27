Repentigny police seek man suspected of committing indecent act in front of day care centre
Repentigny police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man who they say committed an indecent act in front of a day care centre.
The incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
The suspect, who is pictured in the computer image above is a white man between the ages of 45 and 55.
He is between 6' and 6'3" (1.82 - 1.9 m) tall and weighs about 270 lbs. (122 kgs.)
He is balding with salt and pepper hair, white stubble and square glasses with a black frame. He was wearing a Bluetooth headset in his ear.
Police say the was wearing a blue polo shirt, beige shorts and black running shoes.
He was driving a white Dodge Caravan with a taxi sign on the roof.
Anyone with information can reach out confidentially to police at 450-470-3001 ext. 3662 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800.
