iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Report on alleged murderer charged with assaulting Montreal officer complete

image.jpg

Psychiatrists at Montreal's Pinel Insitute handed a 35-page report on alleged murderer Ali Ngarukiye this morning at the Montreal Court House.

Ali Ngarukiye was arrested last spring and charged with the attempted murder of police officer Sanjay Vig in Montreal's Park Extension borough last January.

Police initially arrested another man, Mamadi Camara, but he was released a week later after the prosecution and the SPVM admitted they had the wrong suspect.

While awaiting his court appearance, Ngarukiye was then charged with the killing of his cellmate Andre Lapierre at the Riviere des Prairies prison.

The psychiatric report should determine whether or not Ngarukiye was mentally responsible for his own actions when the alleged crimes were committed.

His defence lawyer, Lloyd Fischler, said he didn’t have a chance to read the 35-page report yet, and will discuss its content with prosecutor Louis Bouthillier before the case returns to court on Oct. 13.

In the meantime, Quebec Court Justice Linda Despots ordered the document sealed until then. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error