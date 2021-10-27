iHeartRadio
Rescue operation continues for second day at Quebec mill for two trapped workers

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

More than 24 hours after a multi-storey scaffold collapsed at a Domtar paper mill in the Eastern Townships, rescue crews continue to search for two workers trapped in the debris.

The Sûreté du Québec, which is supporting the rescue operation, said that rescue workers have not yet made contact with the two workers, but that it is still a rescue operation.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the plant in Windsor, about 150 kilometers east of Montreal.

On Tuesday afternoon, mill manager Sylvain Bricault said the rescue operation was complicated by the amount of debris from the scaffolding, which was as high as the mill.

Another worker who was injured in the collapse was transported to the hospital and his life is reportedly not in danger.

The workers are employed by a subcontractor who does major work at the mill.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2021. 

