iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Rescue operation underway to save fox is stranded on ice in Montreal

Animal rescuers are still on a mission to save a fox that has been living on the ice in Montreal's Old Port. (@gre_gg in Instagram)

Montreal animal rescuers are on a mission to save a fox stranded on the ice in the city’s Old Port.

Floating above the waters at King Edward Quay, the fox has proven to be a tough catch, with the Sauvetage Animal Rescue (SAR) setting up their second rescue operation on Friday afternoon.

The mission is still ongoing as of Friday night, according to the organization. A spokesperson told CTV News that a trap has been laid and is under constant surveillance.

On their Facebook page, SAR asked the public not to interfere with their efforts and to remain silent nearby, so as not to spook the animal.

The rescue group said it will take more “offensive” measures Saturday night if the trap doesn’t work. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error