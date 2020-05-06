Researchers say they might have a lead on a possible COVID-19 vaccine
Healthy volunteers taking part in a clinical trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine have been injected with the first of four vaccine candidates from Pfizer and a German partner.
The volunteers were recruited from New York University and the University of Maryland.
Researchers have tried to identify the components of COVID-19 most noticed by the human immune system and then to teach the immune system what microbes to attack when the virus invades the body.
The experimental vaccines are based on a form of genetic material called R-N-A which has never been approved to prevent an infectious disease.
