iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Researchers say they might have a lead on a possible COVID-19 vaccine

person-holding-injection-3825529

Healthy volunteers taking part in a clinical trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine have been injected with the first of four vaccine candidates from Pfizer and a German partner.

The volunteers were recruited from New York University and the University of Maryland.

Researchers have tried to identify the components of COVID-19 most noticed by the human immune system and then to teach the immune system what microbes to attack when the virus invades the body.

The experimental vaccines are based on a form of genetic material called R-N-A which has never been approved to prevent an infectious disease.

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error