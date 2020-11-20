Residence flooded after water main breaks in Montreal

The occupants of one Montreal building got a rude and wet awakening Friday morning after a water main broke flooding a basement.

A water main break on Lacordaire Blvd. near Beaubien St. East in the Saint-Leonard borough caused basement suites and garages to be submerged in water around 6 a.m.

One lane was closed on the road and crews began working to clear up the mess.

Two people were evacuated from the residences and firefighters remained on scene to assist in pumping the water out.