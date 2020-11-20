iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Residence flooded after water main breaks in Montreal

image.png

The occupants of one Montreal building got a rude and wet awakening Friday morning after a water main broke flooding a basement.

A water main break on Lacordaire Blvd. near Beaubien St. East in the Saint-Leonard borough caused basement suites and garages to be submerged in water around 6 a.m.

One lane was closed on the road and crews began working to clear up the mess.

Two people were evacuated from the residences and firefighters remained on scene to assist in pumping the water out.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error