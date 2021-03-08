iHeartRadio
Residents 75 and older in Monteregie can now get COVID-19 vaccines

image.jpg

The age limit for COVID-19 vaccinations has been lowered in Monteregie so that people aged 75 and older can now book an appointment, the regional health authority announced Monday. 

People in the region who were born in 1946 or earlier can make an appointment online at quebec.ca/vaccinCOVID or by calling 450-644-4545 or 1-877-644-4545. 

Caregivers who accompany someone 75 and older to get the shot can also receive the vaccine if they themselves are 70 and older and provide care for the person they are accompanying three days a week or more. 

Several locations are available for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the region. They include:

  • Acton Vale
  • Boucherville
  • Brossard
  • Candiac
  • Chambly
  • Lacolle
  • Longueuil
  • Mont-Saint-Hilaire (March 15)
  • Ormstown
  • Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville (March 15)
  • Saint-Césaire
  • Saint-Hyacinthe
  • Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
  • Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
  • Sorel-Tracy
  • Vaudreuil-Dorion

The lowering of the age limit in Monteregie comes as more vaccines are being administered throughout the province, depending on the priority list in each region. In Montreal, residents 70 and older can book an appointment to get the shot. Read more about the vaccine roll-out in Quebec

