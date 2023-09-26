Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water

Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because "it poses a health risk."

Officials issued the advisory as a preventative measure as they say the water in the area could have been contaminated during a fire earlier Tuesday morning that forced four families out of their homes.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on Lynne Street at the back of a home and then spread to three others. It took around 40 firefighters to extinguish.

The city announced Tuesday afternoon that the tap water contains contaminants that can't be removed by boiling and that exposure to it could cause skin, eye, or nose irritation. The advisory affects people in the city's Sainte-Dorothée district.

Clean drinking water is being made available to residents at the Joliburge Community Centre from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Showers are also being opened at the Martin St-Louis and Hartland-Monahan Arenas until 11 p.m. Tuesday and from 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

A notice on the City of Laval website said people who have eye irritation should rinse their eyes for 15 to 20 minutes with lukewarm water in an area that is not contaminated. If symptoms persist after 45 minutes, residents are asked to call the poison control centre at 1-800-463-5060.

"Do not induce vomiting" for gastrointestinal symptoms, the city recommends. People can rehydrate with milk or clean water and then call the poison control centre.