iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Residents in St-Felix-de-Valois forced out of their homes due to flooding

Flooding on the River Assomption caused residents to be evacuated from their homes Saturday. SOURCE: Caroline Proulx/Facebook

Some of the residents in St-Felix-de-Valois, an hour northeast of Montreal, are still not able to return to their homes after the river running through the area flooded Saturday.

The municipality sent out an evacuation warning Saturday after ice and snow melting mixed with rain caused the water levels of the Assomption River to rise dramatically.

The evacuation warning was lifted Saturday night, but some residents were still not able to return to their homes.

"The water flow remains high and the Service de protection et d'intervention d'urgence (SPIU) will continue to monitor the water level, but the evacuation notice has been lifted," said Mayor Audrey Boisjoly in a news release. "Residents can return to their homes, but some evacuees will still have to call on the Red Cross for lodging tonight."

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error