Residents in St-Felix-de-Valois forced out of their homes due to flooding

Some of the residents in St-Felix-de-Valois, an hour northeast of Montreal, are still not able to return to their homes after the river running through the area flooded Saturday.

The municipality sent out an evacuation warning Saturday after ice and snow melting mixed with rain caused the water levels of the Assomption River to rise dramatically.

The evacuation warning was lifted Saturday night, but some residents were still not able to return to their homes.

"The water flow remains high and the Service de protection et d'intervention d'urgence (SPIU) will continue to monitor the water level, but the evacuation notice has been lifted," said Mayor Audrey Boisjoly in a news release. "Residents can return to their homes, but some evacuees will still have to call on the Red Cross for lodging tonight."