Residents want more changes to make stretch of road in Pierrefonds-Roxboro safer

There will be changes made to a stretch of road in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro to make the area safer after a teenager was killed as she walked along Lalande Boulevard a month ago.

But for the people who live nearby, more has to be done.

A 15 year-old girl thought she was safe last month as she walked down Lalande Boulevard by the water, but a 59 year old man lost control of his car.

He first hit a hydro pole before slamming into the teenager. She died of her injuries a few days later in hospital.

Since then, locals have complained about how dangerous the short stretch of road can be between Saraguay and Rose streets, as drivers try to avoid the traffic-prone Gouin Boulevard.

During a special borough meeting this Monday, Mayor Jim Beis passed a new bylaw that he says will make the street safer.

"We're replacing street signs 30 km (per hour) instead of 40, which is the case," he says, "and we’re installing free-standing markers in the middle of the street with 30 km signs."

Two speed bumps will also be added in the coming week.

The mayor says he’s also asked police to increase patrols in the area to enforce the new speed limit, though many say more should be done to protect pedestrians and cyclists by adding more speed bumps, or even making the street one way.

The borough says it will hire a consultant to see how long-term safety can be improved.

"The firm will be mandated with recommendations to make Lalande Boulevard safe for pedestrians, runners, cyclists, and vehicles,” said the mayor, "while taking into consideration the proximity of the waterway and the fixed objects like hydro poles and other objects that are situated close to the roadway."