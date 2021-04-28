Resilience Montreal offering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to city's homeless

The Resilience shelter is giving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to homeless Montrealers Wednesday in an attempt to get more vulnerable populations vaccinated against the virus.

However, the challenge will be making sure everyone who got the first shot gets the second. On Wednesday, the shelter had roughly 70 vaccines for the day. Residents are also getting their first shots as well.

One of the people who rolled up his sleeves was JP, 20, who said he feels safer waiting in line and getting vaccinated with his homeless community. He’s getting his first vaccine Wednesday and is grateful there is a space just for the homeless.

On Jan. 21, Resilience administered a first round of vaccines to approximately 68 people.

After Wednesday's vaccination initiative, David Chapman, the project manager for Resilience Montreal, said either another clinic like this will be set up or homeless workers will escort folks to clinics to get their shots.

