Rest came at the right time for some Canadiens and Maple Leafs players

Carey Price has said it over the years: rest is a weapon. He's hoping to prove it again, after being sidelined for the majority of the last six weeks.

It hasn't been all good news for the Canadiens' star goalie, who has been nursing a lower-body injury and recovering from a concussion.

Price noted that he suffered severe headaches in the two days following his collision with Edmonton Oilers' Alex Chiasson on April 19.

However, the situation meant he can now enter the playoffs well rested physically and mentally.

"It's been a very intense schedule, but I feel good now," Price said in a video conference on Sunday.

"It gave me a chance to spend time with my kids," he added. "I'm grateful for that. They're growing up so fast!"

Price is one of four bleu-blanc-rouge players expected to start the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs after missing the final frame of the season.

The others are forwards Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault, and defenceman Shea Weber.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2021.