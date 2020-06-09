Returning your empties may be a bit different in this time of COVID-19

Depanneurs and grocery stores in Montreal can start taking back empties in two weeks while those outside Montreal were supposed to have started collecting them again as of yesterday. But La Presse found that some still aren't and that some major chains are doing it outside their stores, something the provincial recycling authority, Recyc-Quebec is tolerating for now.

Roxane Larouche of the UFCW union representing many grocery store workers said they prefer the approach some supermarkets are taking - areas set up outside the store so the used bottles and cans wouldn't make their way inside during this era of COVID. Larouche said they like that one store created a separate area in its parking lot with automatic collection machines -physically distanced and disinfected by workers wearing face masks.

Larouche said they hope more stores adopt such measures to help keep their members safe, such as having separate employees take care of this job and not have to switch over to one handling food or the cash register during the same shift.

"It can be (bodily) fluids of all sorts that you can find in those bottles. They can find some insects - some are still alive," said Larouche in an interview with CJAD 800.

"It's time we start collecting those bottles in a better way. We've been collecting them since 1960 - it's time in get in the 21st century now."

Recyc-Quebec told CJAD 800 the way deposit cans and bottles will be refunded will vary from retailer to retailer.

It told La Presse that so long as such outdoor locations are open during store hours and clients get money back, they'll be flexible about such measures set up by retailers.