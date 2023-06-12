Revamped historic Montreal steakhouse Moishes to reopen at new location this week

Perhaps Montreal's most storied steakhouse, Moishes, will soon reopen to the public at its new downtown location.

CTV News got a look inside the new dining room, which its owners modelled faithfully after the former Plateau location.

The menu also takes inspiration from the past, but a new head chef says customers can expect some creative updates.

Doors will open to the public on June 14.

