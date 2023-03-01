iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Revenu Quebec offering tax assistance to low-income households


image.jpg

Revenu Quebec is reminding people with modest or low incomes to not put off filing their income taxes, but also that there is free assistance available.

The provincial tax authority added that benefits and tax credits are available for people in these income brackets and that, last year, more that 3,000 volunteers and 520 organizations helped around 165,000 people claim around $460.8 million in refunds, credits and benefits from both Quebec and Canada.

Single Quebecers with an income under $35,000 ($45,000 for a couple plus $2,500 per dependent) can apply for assistance.

Volunteers can only offer assistance to those without complicated tax situations such as self-employed individuals with business expenses.

The rules about how much solidarity tax credit money households can receive can be found on Revenu Quebec's online portal.

The deadline for filing taxes is May 1, 2023. 

With files from The Canadian Press.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*