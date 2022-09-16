iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Revenu Québec renews collective agreement with 200 lawyers

The Revenue Quebec website is seen on a computer screen on May 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Helen Moka

Revenu Québec has signed a new collective agreement with its lawyers, it was announced Friday.

Revenue Québec currently employs roughly 200 lawyers, who are members of the LANEQ union.

The new three-year agreement for 2020-2023 provides for salary increases of 2 per cent annually, similar to what was granted to all union members in the public and para-public sectors.

In a press release, Revenu Québec president and CEO Christyne Tremblay said she sees the renewed agreement as proof of "the importance we place on discussion with union partners."

Revenu Québec has already reached an agreement with other employees who are members of the SFPQ union.

However, members of the SPGQ union have yet to renew their collective agreement. They are now on strike during the evenings and weekends.

"Revenue Québec continues its work with the objective of closing its negotiations for all unionized staff of the organization," the release states.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 16, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*