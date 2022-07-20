iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Review committee recommends Quebec Justice Gerard Dugre be removed from office

The Quebec Superior Court is seen on March 27, 2019 in Montreal. A Canadian Judicial Council inquiry committee says a Quebec judge who displayed "aggressive and disagreeable" attitudes toward lawyers and failed to render decisions on time should be removed from office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Canadian Judicial Council inquiry committee says a Quebec judge who displayed "aggressive and disagreeable" attitudes toward lawyers and failed to render decisions on time should be removed from office.

The committee began looking into Justice Gérard Dugré, who was appointed to the Superior Court in 2009, after a number of complaints were filed about his conduct on the bench.

Its 285-page decision says he committed acts that constitute "serious judicial misconduct," undermining public confidence to the point where he cannot sit as a judge.

He has a "chronic inability to render judgments within a reasonable time," the report says, and is condescending and at times mean.

In a custody case, Dugré threatened to have a father sent to a cell for failing to disclose documents, telling him the court had cells for women with hungry mice in them, and separate cells for men filled with starving rats.

The recommendation will now go before 17 members of the Canadian Judicial Council, who will make a further recommendation to the federal justice minister about whether Dugré will keep his job.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*