Ricardo's new cookbook keeps it simple -- and delicious -- with one-pan recipes

Sheet Pan Everything: Deliciously Simple One-Pan Recipes

There are a few cooks who are known just by their first names. Here is Canada, it is Ricardo.

From his books to TV show, magazines and his pots and pans -- it's hard to escape him!

His latest book, 'Sheet Pan Everything: Deliciously Simple One-Pan Recipes.' is out now.

Here are a few recipes as a sneak peek:

Watch the interview with Ricardo on CTV News Montreal at noon. 




Hoisin Pork Tenderloin




 

Cauliflower Tacos

 


 



Giant Chocolate Chips Cookie

 


 

Excerpted from Sheet Pan Everything by Ricardo Larrivee.Copyright © 2021 Ricardo Media.Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

