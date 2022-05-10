Right Foot: Ever see a woman catch a dog?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment we do on the Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Today we start with one of the more incredible videos you're likely to see.

Rachel Green (not that Rachel Green) of Kent, England was speaking with a service man when she notices something above them. "Oh my God, get back!" she shouts as she runs out under one of her upstairs windows just in time to catch her dog.

Green said somehow her six-year-old dog managed to push open a window while looking for her, adding that her dog has become a little too clingy at times due to lockdowns and working from home.

Thanks to Green's amazing moves her dog was just fine.

This woman is a true hero 😲👏 pic.twitter.com/OmD0xrNZsl — LADbible (@ladbible) May 9, 2022

From shocking, to uncontrollable laughing.

This video is a great example of how you never know when a funny video will go viral. The cricket match featured in the clip was March 31 and the video uploaded to the European Cricket Network Twitter account almost immediately. That original video received about just fewer than 42,000 views. Skip ahead to this week when it was shared by another account and now has over 1 million views in just over one day.

You don't need to know anything about cricket to enjoy the clip; it's the commentators and their reaction that is making everyone's day.