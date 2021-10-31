'Rising up after the horror': Quebec City honours victims of sword attack, one year later

Quebec City residents gathered Sunday in memory of the victims of the sword attack that left two dead and five injured on Halloween night last year.

Hairdresser Suzanne Clermont, 61, and museum worker François Duchesne, 56, lost their lives after being attacked by a man dressed as a medieval knight wearing a medieval costume, armed with a Japanese-style sword.

The outgoing mayor, Régis Labeaume, paid tribute to the slain victims, as well as those still alive, to “accompany them in their healing.”

He praised “the smile of Suzanne Clermont, the kindness of François Duchesne, and the courage of those who are still recovering from the tragedy.”

Clermont's husband, Jacques Fortin, told Noovo Info it was an act of God that took away his wife of 20 years.

He said he's often asked if he plans on moving from the city where the incident occurred.

"As long as I'm alive, I'll probably stay there, because it represents for me the good times we had," he said.

Labeaume also announced a plaque would be installed so that the memory of those “is forever engraved in the heart of our city.”

"We are here today to show the world it is possible to rise up after the horror and come out stronger on the other side."

Quebec Premier François Legault also spoke up about the tragedy, taking to social media to share his thoughts.

“Today we remember the two victims. We think of their loved ones and all those affected from near or far,” he wrote.

The alleged killer, Carl Girouard, of Sainte-Thérèse, faces two counts of first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. He is still awaiting trial.

--This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 31, 2021.