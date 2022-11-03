Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement

The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.

The pared-down fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland indicates the federal pocketbook has benefited from inflation, but the government is offering little in terms of new spending.

The Liberals are instead prioritizing targeted measures for low-income Canadians and those with student debt; a new tax on share buybacks by large corporations; as well as launching the promised Canada Growth Fund meant to bring in new private investment to help reduce emissions and create new jobs.

The fall economic statement projects the federal deficit at $36.4 billion in 2022-23, down from the $52.8 billion forecast in the April 2022 federal budget. The latest fiscal picture also projects that federal coffers could be back to balance by 2027-28.

However, noting that the global economy is at risk of falling into recession, and consumer confidence is deteriorating, in a "downside scenario" based on the government's survey of private sector forecasters, the fall economic statement warns that Canada could enter "a mild recession in the first quarter of 2023.”

The current climate requires steadiness, said a senior government official speaking with reporters on a not-for-attribution basis inside the mini-budget lockup. The official spoke about how the federal government needs to maintain its flexibility to react to changing economic events, while also taking some steps to make it easier for workers and companies to navigate this uncertainty.

Thursday's updated economic projections come as Canadians are feeling the impacts of an increased cost of living, and high interest rates as the central bank steps in to try to tackle inflation, neither of which appear set to ease in the short term.

Continuing the retreat from pandemic-era massive stimulus spending, the economic statement includes $6.1 billion in new spending in 2022-23, including funding for some pre-announced items.

In the fall economic update the Liberals are promising to:

permanently eliminate interest on federal student and apprentice loans;

advance payments and shift the Canada Workers Benefit to be quarterly;

consult with credit card companies and small businesses with the intention of lowering and regulating credit card transaction fees;

implement a two per cent tax on share buybacks by public corporations in Canada; and

launch their promised "Canada Growth Fund" by the end of 2022.

In April's budget the Liberals pledged to bring the deficit down to just two per cent of GDP this year. The fiscal update forecasts it will be 1.3 per cent of Canada's $2.8-trillion economy, and federal debt-to-GDP ratio is projected keep declining.

The fall economic statement notes that relative to Budget 2022, public debt charges are higher, and are expected to increase to $34.7 billion in 2022-23, due to the sharp rise in short-term interest rates. They then may fall slightly in 2024-25 as inflation and interest rates are forecasted to subside.

In addition to the economic consequence of the fall fiscal figures, the update is set to make waves on Parliament Hill, as the Liberals have tried to straddle competing demands from the opposition parties.

The Conservatives were calling for no new taxes and no new spending that wasn't offset by savings, while the NDP wanted to see more supports for people and more measures to target "corporate greed."

Both parties will have the opportunity to react, following Freeland's speech in the House of Commons.