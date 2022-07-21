Risk of strong storms Thursday across parts of Quebec

Heat warnings remain in effect on Thursday for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal. Now, that heat will help fuel thunderstorms across the province.

A cold front moving into this hot and humid air mass is expected to trigger showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Environment and Climate Change Canada have issued severe thunderstorm watches for areas east of Montreal, including the Eastern townships and Quebec City regions.

The agency warns that severe thunderstorms are capable of producing heavy downpours, strong winds and large hail, and reminds people that severe storms can even produce tornadoes.

The same system swept across Southern Ontario on Wednesday, and prompted tornado warnings off the shores of Lake Huron.

Heavy rain fell over Northwestern Ontario, dropping over 100 mm in Kenora.

Heat warnings remain in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec with humidex values expected to be between 35 and 40 C.

The daytime high in Montreal on Thursday is expected to climb to 29 C and the humidity will make it feel like 37.

On Wednesday, Montreal hit a high of 30 C with a humidex of 39. Wednesday night was particularly uncomfortable as the overnight low stayed above 25 C, almost 10 degrees above average. The humidex overnight was 33 C.

The heat is expected to stick around into the weekend. Montreal could see daytime highs above 30 C again on Saturday and Sunday, with humidex values close to 40 by the second half of the weekend. Relief from the extreme heat is expected on Monday.