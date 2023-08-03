iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Risk of Thursday thunderstorms in Montreal, tornado watch in effect for Mont-Tremblant


image.jpg

Gray skies in Montreal could produce thunderstorms on Thursday, with Environment Canada forecasting constant rain throughout the day.

Conditions are favourable for powerful storms and even tornados across parts of Ontario and Quebec. There is also a tornado watch in effect for Mont-Tremblant and the surrounding areas.

The following Quebec regions were under thunderstorm watch as of 8:30 a.m.:

  • Lachute - Saint-Jérôme
  • Lanaudière
  • Laurentians
  • Pontiac
  • Témiscamingue
  • Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau

The following regions are under a tornado watch:

  • Mont-Tremblant-Saint-Agathe
  • Vaudreuil area

For Montreal, Environment Canada predicts 5 millimetres of rainfall throughout the day and between 20 and 30 mm at night, when the risk of thunderstorms is higher.

Temperatures in the area will reach a high of 23 C (29 with humidex) and a low of 18 C.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*