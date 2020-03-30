River and lake levels under control despite weekend rain

Despite minor flooding in certain areas, rainfalls in several of Quebec’s regions on Sunday haven’t caused water levels to rise enough for it to be worrisome.

Affected places include Lake Saint-Louis in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Rigaud River in Saint-Eugene, in eastern Ontario.

On Friday, the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board predicted that water levels between Gatineau and Montreal could increase quickly due to warmer temperatures, potentially by 25 to 40 ml. However, such levels wouldn’t break the flood thresholds; reservoirs are capable of storing the water.

Preliminary data by the board on Monday revealed above average water levels on the Ottawa River in the Lac Deschenes and Pointe-Fortune areas, as well as on the Gatineau River by Maniwaki.

In the Gatineau and Montreal areas, Environment Canada predicts intermittent rain on Monday.

The Chaudiere River is also being monitored at Scott and Saint-Georges, in Beauce. In these places, levels are approaching the minor flooding threshold. Light precipitation is being forecasted in Beauce, probably in the form of light snow, according to Environment Canada.

In other regions, lake and stream levels were normal as of Monday morning, despite an upward trend in several places.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.