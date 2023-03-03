iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Riviere-des-Prairies business robbed with 20 people inside: police


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a business in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough while about 20 people were inside.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday at a business located at the intersection of Maurice Duplessis and J-J Joubert Avenue.

Officers say a suspect, who may have been armed with a gun, threatened employees and stole an undisclosed amount of money before driving away.

No one was injured.

Police have not arrested any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*