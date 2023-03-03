Riviere-des-Prairies business robbed with 20 people inside: police
Montreal police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a business in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough while about 20 people were inside.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday at a business located at the intersection of Maurice Duplessis and J-J Joubert Avenue.
Officers say a suspect, who may have been armed with a gun, threatened employees and stole an undisclosed amount of money before driving away.
No one was injured.
Police have not arrested any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.